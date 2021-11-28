Baozun (BZUN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Baozun stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. Baozun has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Baozun stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Baozun were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BZUN shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

