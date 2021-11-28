Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $18.64 Million Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,793 shares during the quarter. Global X US Preferred ETF makes up 1.7% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $18,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 183.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86.

