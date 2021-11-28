Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $7.17 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,372 shares of company stock worth $6,353,709. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $72.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.82. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.90 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

