Bard Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PM opened at $88.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.42 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.54 and a 200 day moving average of $98.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

