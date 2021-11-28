Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Short Interest Update

Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the October 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 705,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Baristas Coffee stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Baristas Coffee has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08.
About Baristas Coffee
