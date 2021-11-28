Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$24.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.49 billion and a PE ratio of 17.27. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$22.30 and a one year high of C$31.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.71.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.50 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill acquired 60,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.95 per share, with a total value of C$1,557,467.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 131,570 shares in the company, valued at C$3,414,241.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.76.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.