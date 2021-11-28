Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $21,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 18.4% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $210,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 29.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,743,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 7,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.29.

ADP stock opened at $229.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.82. The company has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

