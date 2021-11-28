Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.12% of Baxter International worth $48,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter worth $50,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Baxter International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Baxter International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 640,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Baxter International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.42.

BAX opened at $76.29 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.85 and its 200-day moving average is $80.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

