Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,586,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 31,395 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 1.2% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Enbridge worth $63,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,743,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Enbridge by 2,056.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,762 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Enbridge by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,502 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Enbridge by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Enbridge by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,873 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.674 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 120.27%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

