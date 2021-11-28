Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $54.46 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,135 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $54,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.06.

