Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $77.26 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $77,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 830.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 497.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $422.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $415.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $330.04 and a 52 week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

