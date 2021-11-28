Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 12,169 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,169 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $59.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.07. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $69.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.