BASIC Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.41 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. BASIC has a market capitalization of $55.45 million and $2.41 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00043391 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.13 or 0.00232852 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,203,692,523 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

