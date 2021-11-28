Beefy.Finance Price Tops $1,218.90 on Major Exchanges (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.44 or 0.00196060 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.22 or 0.00748255 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00015139 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00071552 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008764 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

