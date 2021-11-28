BENQI (QI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $39.28 Million

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last week, BENQI has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BENQI has a market cap of $69.09 million and $39.28 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00063910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00076675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00103908 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,046.65 or 0.07412925 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,530.52 or 0.99892582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

