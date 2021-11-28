Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €26.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($25.57) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €25.00 ($28.41) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €25.29 ($28.73).

Shares of AIXA opened at €17.99 ($20.44) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.20. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €10.88 ($12.36) and a 52 week high of €26.60 ($30.23). The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.48.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

