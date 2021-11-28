Berenberg Bank Analysts Give SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) a €46.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of SMA Solar Technology stock opened at €42.96 ($48.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of €33.58 ($38.16) and a 12-month high of €71.80 ($81.59). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.62.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

