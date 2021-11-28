Berenberg Bank Lowers Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Price Target to GBX 340

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Eurocell from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of LON:ECEL opened at GBX 252 ($3.29) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81. Eurocell has a 1 year low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 263.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 267.25. The firm has a market cap of £282.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

Eurocell Company Profile

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

