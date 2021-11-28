Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF)

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TGVSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGVSF opened at $23.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79. Tryg A/S has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $23.82.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

