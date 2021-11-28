Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 1.7% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,666,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,429,000 after purchasing an additional 626,600 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,568,000 after purchasing an additional 573,034 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,947.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 539,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 144.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,508,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $76.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.46. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

