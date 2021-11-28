Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,613,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,783 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,640,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,996 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13,171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,456,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 244,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,318,000 after purchasing an additional 696,332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $104.49 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.69.

