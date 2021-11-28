Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 333 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.16. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

