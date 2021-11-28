Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Purchases New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC opened at $48.43 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09. The firm has a market cap of $198.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

