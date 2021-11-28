Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,677 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 85.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 152.1% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.5% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 17.1% during the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 151,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 176.1% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $114.77 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

