Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.04 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.800-$-0.770 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BILL. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an in-line rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.00.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.00. 1,157,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of -166.67 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.91. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $109.64 and a twelve month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $536,031.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.93, for a total transaction of $1,456,847.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,226,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,293 shares of company stock worth $131,051,654 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bill.com stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

