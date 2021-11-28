BinaryX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $85.69 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for $143.10 or 0.00254338 BTC on major exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $289.47 million and approximately $85.69 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012519 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.17 or 0.00588613 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

