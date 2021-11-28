Binovi Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) traded up 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 11,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 29,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Binovi Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNVIF)

Binovi Technologies Corp. is a human performance technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of visual and neuro-cognitive processing products. It operates through the Binovi, a care platform that combines hardware, software, specialized expert knowledge, and data insights to deliver customized, one-on-one training and learning protocols ideal for K-12 students, vision care specialists, and sports performance testing and training.

