Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $476.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

TECH traded down $3.50 on Friday, hitting $473.47. The company had a trading volume of 114,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,527. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $296.00 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.82. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 109.35, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.07, for a total transaction of $773,721.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,552 shares of company stock worth $26,601,419. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.