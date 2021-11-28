BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.93. 10,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,455,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCRX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.50.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anthony Doyle acquired 35,258 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $440,019.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 162.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,921,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,900 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

