BitBall (BTB) Reaches Market Cap of $10.53 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $10.53 million and $1,342.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 608,060,208 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

