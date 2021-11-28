Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Short Interest Update

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the October 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
BTGGF opened at $50.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.18. Bitcoin Group has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $69.50.
About Bitcoin Group
Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.