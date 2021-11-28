Bitcoin SV Price Reaches $143.17 on Top Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 27th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $2.71 billion and $140.11 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $143.17 or 0.00264069 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,216.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.01 or 0.01010783 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00038052 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003491 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,908,814 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

