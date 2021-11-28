BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Tellurian by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 57,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tellurian by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. Tellurian Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.43.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Donald Bennett bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TELL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tellurian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

