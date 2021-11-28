BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 40 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $506.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $507.06 and a 200 day moving average of $497.55. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $395.14 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

