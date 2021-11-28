BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 762 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

QUAL opened at $142.07 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.30.

