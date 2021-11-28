BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2021

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,628,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 194.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 191,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 126,365 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 46,148 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 161,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,809,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,358,000 after buying an additional 445,388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

