BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Down 69.9% in November

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the October 31st total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $9.93 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.