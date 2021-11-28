BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Down 69.9% in November

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the October 31st total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $9.93 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,248,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,831,000 after buying an additional 234,143 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 26,962 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,427,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after buying an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 809,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

