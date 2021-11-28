BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 2.1% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLK opened at $901.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $902.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $893.82. The firm has a market cap of $136.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

