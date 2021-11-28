Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) by 409.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,306 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 299.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,691,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,864 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 68.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 49,895 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $305,000.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $38,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,071. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BIGZ opened at $16.11 on Friday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

