Blockpass Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 28th. Blockpass has a market cap of $327,775.30 and approximately $151.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

