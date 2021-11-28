Blockzero Labs (XIO) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and $238,256.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00044095 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008310 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.94 or 0.00231065 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

