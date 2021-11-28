BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,483 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.38% of BM Technologies worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the second quarter worth $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth $77,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

BMTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on BM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:BMTX opened at $13.51 on Friday. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Equities research analysts predict that BM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

