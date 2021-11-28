BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Up 259.9% in November

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 259.9% from the October 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 72,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,024. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

