Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 8,205 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 32.6% during the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 35.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 20,426 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $214,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:D opened at $73.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.11. The company has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

