Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 9,038 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,038 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 128,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Altria Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 64.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Altria Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

