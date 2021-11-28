Bogart Wealth LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,211,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,680,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,400,000 after acquiring an additional 293,603 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,823,000 after acquiring an additional 83,566 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,907,000 after acquiring an additional 464,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,907,000 after acquiring an additional 51,084 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $160.94 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $168.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.76.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

