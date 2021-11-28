Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.58.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $116.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.00 and a 200 day moving average of $113.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.