BOLT (BOLT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $120,347.00

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a total market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $120,347.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOLT has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00043926 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.93 or 0.00232794 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

