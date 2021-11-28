Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.53

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.53 and traded as high as C$1.77. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$1.72, with a volume of 8,113,256 shares traded.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$1.60 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.85 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.17.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.77.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.