Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOZTY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Boozt AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS:BOZTY opened at $18.06 on Friday. Boozt AB has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $26.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22.

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

